Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 28,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 102,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.05. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 62.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

