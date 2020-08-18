J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $2,329,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $7,574,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,420.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $346,004.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,443 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.84.

JBHT opened at $139.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $141.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.25.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

