Fifth Third Bancorp Has $385,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after buying an additional 103,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $8,577,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $153.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $154.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

