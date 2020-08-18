IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

IMMU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays started coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

IMMU opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Immunomedics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $44.91.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

