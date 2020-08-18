Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.03 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 41.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,163 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 41.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 211,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average is $64.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.