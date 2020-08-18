16,177 Shares in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,177 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,480,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,514,000 after acquiring an additional 203,586 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,660,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 816,570 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,514,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,837,000 after purchasing an additional 276,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 491,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 167,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $115,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $149,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.34. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

