10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) by 9,971.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth $140,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $108.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.04.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $785,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,111,841.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $798,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,181 shares in the company, valued at $76,881,107.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,282,319 shares of company stock worth $336,051,770.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.