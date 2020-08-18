AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,458 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $42,194,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 668.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $30,082,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 945.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 824,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 214.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 915,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 623,851 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Lincoln National stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

