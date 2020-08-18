WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.31% of Solar Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Solar Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 78,884 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Solar Capital by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 977,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 85,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Solar Capital by 61.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 239,811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 201,680 shares during the period. 57.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLRC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Solar Capital from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Solar Capital from $23.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Solar Capital from $21.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.59.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. Solar Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.79 million, a P/E ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

