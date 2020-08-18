Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $1,596,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $380,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 16.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 275.3% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 102,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

