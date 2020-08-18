Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.78 Million Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,871,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,398,767 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.45% of Celestica worth $12,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Celestica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Celestica by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Celestica by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. Celestica Inc has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Celestica’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.