Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Guidewire Software worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 76.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 911,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,286,000 after buying an additional 395,304 shares during the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,567,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 698,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,379,000 after purchasing an additional 127,731 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,125.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 127,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 117,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 112,945 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $41,618.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $118,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,493,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,892 shares of company stock worth $5,484,386 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.35, a PEG ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.28. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.55.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

