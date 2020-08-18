Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 13,301 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $197.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.36. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. Research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.