Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Five9 worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth $897,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth $963,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth $719,000.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $131.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,973.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.65.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 8,993 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $876,637.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,179.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $124,503.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 106,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,290,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,446 shares of company stock valued at $12,410,234. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.03 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.03 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc
16,177 Shares in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC
16,177 Shares in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC
10x Genomics Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp
10x Genomics Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp
AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,458 Shares of Lincoln National Co.
AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,458 Shares of Lincoln National Co.
WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Solar Capital Ltd.
WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Solar Capital Ltd.
Monro Inc Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd
Monro Inc Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report