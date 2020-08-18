Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Five9 worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth $897,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth $963,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth $719,000.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $131.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,973.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.65.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 8,993 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $876,637.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,179.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $124,503.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 106,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,290,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,446 shares of company stock valued at $12,410,234. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.