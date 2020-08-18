DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $816,000 Stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Amedisys by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $233.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.98. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $239.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total transaction of $390,573.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $142,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,262.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,751 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. BidaskClub downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.14.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

