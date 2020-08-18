Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,303 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,733,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,609.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 760,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 36.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,542,000 after acquiring an additional 462,752 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,163,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,094,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDM stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

PDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

