Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,840 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Teradata worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teradata by 846.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teradata by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after acquiring an additional 739,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,620,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,107,000 after acquiring an additional 538,897 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Teradata by 447.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 533,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 435,902 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Teradata by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 902,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 287,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $57,968.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.02. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.26 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.