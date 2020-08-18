CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 127.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

