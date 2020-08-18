DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 500 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 983.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,864,000 after purchasing an additional 40,570 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 567,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,043,000 after purchasing an additional 179,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 70.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,859,000 after purchasing an additional 209,607 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

