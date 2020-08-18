DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Celanese were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Celanese by 2,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 513.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 31.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.85.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

