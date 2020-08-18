MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stake Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 34,052 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the second quarter worth $576,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the second quarter worth $3,162,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 71.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 53,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the second quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMS. TheStreet upgraded MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.93.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $2,132,238.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $762,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

