Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,323 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 133.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 272.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 237.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra increased their target price on CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

NYSE CNX opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. CNX Resources Corp has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

