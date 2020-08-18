Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,434 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.27% of PetIQ worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,258,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,694,000 after purchasing an additional 284,309 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 946,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 160,886 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 787,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 771,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,916,000 after purchasing an additional 85,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth $23,328,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PetIQ news, Director Will Santana sold 24,349 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $773,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,667 shares of company stock worth $2,388,649. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

PETQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PetIQ from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

PETQ stock opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $882.90 million, a PE ratio of -34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66. PetIQ Inc has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

