Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,095 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.41% of J2 Global worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth $14,583,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth $12,518,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,711,000 after acquiring an additional 163,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 725,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,287,000 after acquiring an additional 151,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,864,000 after acquiring an additional 119,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14. J2 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

