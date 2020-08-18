Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,907 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $59,421,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $4,855,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,031 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,545 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $1,204,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.78. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on LPX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

In related news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $898,171.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.