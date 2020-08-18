Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 22,672 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635,468 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.51% of F.N.B. worth $12,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 455.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 487.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $79,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

NYSE FNB opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. F.N.B. Corp has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.31.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNB. DA Davidson reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.