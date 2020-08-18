Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,395,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $90,450,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $27,938,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $212.16 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.44 and its 200 day moving average is $173.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $5,988,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

