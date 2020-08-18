Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.
In related news, Director Thomas C. Freyman bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at $523,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Usitalo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,099.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The company has a market cap of $576.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.83.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tenneco will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tenneco
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.
