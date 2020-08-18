Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RealPage were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RP. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RealPage by 43.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in RealPage by 1,495.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in RealPage by 570.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in RealPage during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RealPage during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55. RealPage Inc has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RP shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $8,712,560.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at $97,109,565.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $12,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,499,770.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 856,176 shares of company stock worth $55,089,987. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

