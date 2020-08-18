ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of ChampionX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of CHX opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $884.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.48. ChampionX Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChampionX

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

