WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Myokardia by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MYOK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.70.

MYOK stock opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.20. Myokardia Inc has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $126.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total transaction of $469,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,077.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

