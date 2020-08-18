IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 25,269 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 630.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

NYSE:WPX opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 3.54.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

