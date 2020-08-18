IFP Advisors Inc Sells 79 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 131.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,232.88.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,207.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,157.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,061.01. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 63.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

