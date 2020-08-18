IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 396 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UL opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

