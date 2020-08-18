IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,931,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 701.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,106,000 after buying an additional 1,580,576 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,145,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,555,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,798,000 after purchasing an additional 951,912 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

