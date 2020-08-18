IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Booking by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,553,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,285,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,752.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,704.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,608.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $23.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

