IFP Advisors Inc Has $194,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

