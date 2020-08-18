IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 123.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 95.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 91.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD opened at $153.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.