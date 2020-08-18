IFP Advisors Inc Has $196,000 Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

