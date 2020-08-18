First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.64% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 176,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period.

Shares of FCEF stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th.

