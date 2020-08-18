IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 96.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 701,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCL opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 2.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

