BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.05.

BJ stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.37.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,161,248.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $208,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,891,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,697 shares of company stock worth $5,249,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 122.8% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 388,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $539,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

