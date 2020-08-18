Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Given “Neutral” Rating at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.60 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

TSE FVI opened at C$8.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.93. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42.

In related news, Senior Officer David Volkert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total transaction of C$70,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,363 shares in the company, valued at C$583,130.04. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total transaction of C$98,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$485,237.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

