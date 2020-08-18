WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 70,484 Shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 273.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.39% of CBTX worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBTX. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CBTX by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 1,378.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after acquiring an additional 33,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $438.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CBTX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). CBTX had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBTX Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 479,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,758.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $557,010. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CBTX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens upgraded CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

