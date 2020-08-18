Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Price Target Cut to C$3.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$7.75 to C$4.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$4.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

Get Invesque alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.36. Invesque has a 1-year low of C$1.59 and a 1-year high of C$7.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.