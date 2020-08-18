WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,363 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in FireEye were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in FireEye by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,972,120 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $190,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FireEye by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $74,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,100 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in FireEye by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,993,675 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $63,413,000 after acquiring an additional 402,404 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in FireEye by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,595,188 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $43,568,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FireEye by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,846 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $25,559,000 after acquiring an additional 107,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FireEye Inc has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FEYE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,741.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

