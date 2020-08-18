16,275 Shares in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,314,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,495,000 after buying an additional 1,237,210 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 11,423,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,432,000 after acquiring an additional 145,366 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,384,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,376,000 after acquiring an additional 612,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,024,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,666,000 after purchasing an additional 756,700 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,700,000.

SERV stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.87. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.72 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SERV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Servicemaster Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

