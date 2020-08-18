AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 717 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,470.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

Shares of PXD opened at $108.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

