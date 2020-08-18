Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,336,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.26% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $25,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 19.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 3.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 238,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

DISCK opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.47. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

