DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,788,000 after buying an additional 149,015 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Sun Communities by 28.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,655,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sun Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,091,000 after purchasing an additional 164,911 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,125,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,203,000 after purchasing an additional 247,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,626,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $148.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

